OAK PARK, MICH. — Midas Foods International has acquired J.M. Exotic Foods Inc., a Moody, Ala.-based maker of spices, herbs, seasonings, mixes and sauces that serves the retail and restaurant/foodservice markets.

Financial terms of the transaction, announced in late December, weren’t disclosed. Oak Park, Mich.-based Midas said the management team for J.M. Exotic Foods, which operates a 50,000-square-foot facility in Moody, will remain in place.

Midas’ product line spans sauces, glazes and gravies; baking mixes and bases; soups, stocks and broths; seasonings; condiments; and plant-based ingredients. The company called the acquisition a “major step forward,” noting that J.M. Exotic Foods brings expertise in foodservice and retail spice packaging — complementing its innovation in dry-blend sauces, gravies, glazes and desserts — and furthers its strategy to build a national manufacturing footprint and expand its offerings to include retail packaging, shaker bottles and other formats.

“This acquisition not only enhances our packaging processing capabilities but also adds significant value to our customers,” said Richard Elias, president of Midas Foods International. “We’re excited to invest in J.M. Exotic Foods with a strong capital program to expand high-speed processing for both foodservice and retail markets. Together, we’ll deliver a comprehensive range of innovative solutions that set new standards for quality and efficiency.”

J.M. Exotic Foods will benefit from Midas’ expanded production capacity, advanced food technology and culinary research and development, including Midas’ team of nationally recognized chefs and food technologists, according to Midas. The combined product portfolios and capabilities also ramp up the potential for innovation and new products, added Midas, which has 100,000 square feet of food R&D and manufacturing space in the United States and abroad and serves all 50 US states.

“Midas Foods stood out as the perfect partner, sharing our hands-on management approach and strong service culture,” said Jeff Johnston, former president of J.M. Exotic Foods. “For years, we’ve excelled in processing spices and seasonings but lacked the in-house culinary R&D and extensive capabilities Midas provides. Now, with their team of expert chefs and food technologists, we can offer an unparalleled growth engine for our customers. Even before the transaction closed, we were seeing new opportunities and exciting project developments.”