MANDAN, ND. — The North Dakota Wheat Commission (NDWC) is kicking off the new year with a revamped logo and website.

Erica Olson, market development and research manager at the NDWC, described the new logo as “something more modern and colorful, but that is still recognizable by producers and customers.”

Meanwhile, the new website aims to provide relevant information to customers, producers and consumers in a concise manner while utilizing a variety of brand colors to make itself more vibrant and visually pleasing, the NDWC said.