SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korean food company SPC Group reportedly plans to build a commercial bakery in Burleson, Texas, to supply its expanding Paris Baguette bakery cafe franchise.

The $160 million project would mark Seoul-based SPC’s largest overseas bakery production plant, with the facility spanning some 150,000 square meters (1.6 million square feet), according to published reports. Texas’ Johnson County and the City of Burleson, a suburb of Forth Worth, are slated to provide about $10 million in supporting funds, and talks with the municipalities on the investment plan and subsidies are expected to wrap up by the end of this month, reports said.

Plans call for Paris Baguette to grow to 1,000 locations in North America by 2030. Outside its over 3,700 bakery cafes in South Korea, the chain now has more than 600 locations in 14 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, China and Asia-Pacific region. In October, Paris Baguette signed agreements to enter Thailand, Brunei and Laos and opened its 600th international location in Toronto. The 200th North American location opened in Glen Ellyn, Ill., in early December.

Moonachie, NJ-based Paris Baguette said in December that North American cafes in development include 34 in Texas, 33 in New Jersey, 16 in Georgia and 14 in Ontario. In the US market, the company said it also has more than 115 cafes “coming soon nationwide,” with market entries slated for Connecticut, Delaware, Missouri, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico and Guam “in the coming years.”

Branded as a French-inspired, neighborhood bakery cafe, Paris Baguette offers bread and pastries baked fresh daily, along with artisan cakes, savory lunch items and artisan coffee beverages.

The Burleson bakery facility would serve as a key production hub for Paris Baguette in North America and, potentially, for future market expansion into Latin America, published reports said. SPC operates a bakery facility in Tianjin, China, and has said it expects to complete the construction of a halal-certified plant in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, by the end of 2025.