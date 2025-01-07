CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. has partnered with Kellanova to launch the Crazy Good donut collection, consisting of donuts based on Pop-Tarts flavors.

The new collection consists of the following varieties:

Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry donut: An unglazed shell donut loaded with strawberry filling; dipped in shortbread icing; and topped with shortbread pieces, sugar sprinkles, strawberry filling drizzle and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Bites piece.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Fudge donut: An Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing, covered in brownie batter flavored buttercream, and topped with a Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts Bites piece.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon donut: A cinnamon sugar donut covered in brown sugar cinnamon cream cheese-flavored buttercream and topped with a Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts Bites pieces.

“Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts are coming together for the very first time — you know the result will be ‘Crazy Good,’” said Dave Skena, chief growth officer of Krispy Kreme. “Krispy Kreme and Pop-Tarts fans will love kicking off the year with this delicious collaboration.”

The Krispy Kreme x Pop Tarts Crazy Good donut collection is available now for a limited time. The collection is available in-store and for pickup or delivery through the app and website, either individually or by the dozen. Select retailers also will sell the donuts in six-pack boxes.