WINNIPEG, MAN. — The board of directors of Richardson International Ltd. has named Darwin G. Sobkow president and chief executive officer, succeeding Curt R. Vossen, who will retire effective Jan. 10 after nearly three decades leading the agribusiness and food processor.

Most recently president and chief operations officer for Richardson, Sobkow brings more than 30 years of experience in the grain, agri-services, and food processing industries to his new role. As a member of Richardson’s executive team, Sobkow provided strategic growth and innovation leadership, the board said.

“His leadership has been instrumental in major acquisitions and integrations across all areas of Richardson International’s business — from grain handling and crop inputs retailing in Canada and the US to oilseed crushing, oat and durum milling, malting, and food ingredients packaging in North America, the UK, and Europe,” the board said. “Mr. Sobkow’s operational expertise and deep industry knowledge will guide Richardson International into its next phase of growth, with a continued emphasis on innovation, operational excellence, and global expansion.”

Vossen is retiring after serving as president and CEO since 1995. During his tenure, Vossen led the company through significant growth and diversification, the board said, expanding its operations in North America, the UK and Europe, evolving into an organization with expertise across its vertically integrated agribusiness and food processing operations.

Based in Winnipeg, Richardson International is a wholly owned subsidiary of James Richardson & Sons, Ltd., a global agriculture and food processing company. As a handler of Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds, Richardson operates as a vertically integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products.