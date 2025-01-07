ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — Wixon has named Brad Netzel as its new chief financial officer. Netzel will guide the company’s financial strategy while working with corporate leaders to align the company’s financial goals. Netzel also will oversee strategic business growth and securing investments.

Prior to joining Wixon, Netzel most recently was partner in accounting and audit at Sikich LLP, a professional services firm that specializes in accounting, advisory, technology and managed services. He joined Sikich in September 2010 as audit and accounting senior manager and held several financial leadership positions.

Earlier, he was with Kolb+Co SC as audit manager.

He also worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP and Arthur Andersen LLP.

“His expertise in maintaining financial discipline with long-term business strategy will be integral to achieving our vision for the future,” said Patrick McGarry, chief operating officer at Wixon. “Brad’s leadership will enable us to foster growth, enhance our operational excellence, and most importantly, continue delivering top-tier service to our customers.”