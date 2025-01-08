THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. is acquiring Simple Mills for $795 million. Simple Mills is a manufacturer of crackers, cookies, bars and baking mixes marketed as better for you.

“With leading market positions and abundant white space for future growth, Simple Mills perfectly fits our strategy of adding compelling brands in better-for-you segments that complement and diversify our existing portfolio,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman and chief executive officer of Flowers Foods, Inc. “Equally important, the brand’s mission aligns with Flowers’ values centered on honesty and integrity, respect and inclusion, and sustainability.”

Simple Mills products are marketed in more than 30,000 stores nationwide and the company had sales of approximately $240 million in 2024, according to Flowers Foods.

“This transaction marks the beginning of a new phase of growth for Simple Mills and we are thrilled to join the Flowers family,” said Kaitlin Smith, founder and CEO of Simple Mills. “With Flowers' resources, we will be well positioned to broaden distribution, accelerate innovation, and amplify brand awareness, while advancing our mission. Flowers has a strong track record of fostering growth in its acquired companies while stewarding and protecting their brand promise.”

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2025 and, upon closing, Smith and her leadership team will continue to manage the business. Simple Mills also will maintain its operations in Chicago and Mill Valley, Calif., according to Flowers Foods.

The acquisition will give Flowers Foods a scaled, better-for-you snacking platform that is successfully penetrating mainstream categories and offers significant white space for growth, the company said.