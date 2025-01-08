PARSIPPANY, NJ. – Mother’s Cookies, a Ferrero North America brand, has released its first new product in four years: Dynamite Dinosaurs. The chocolate cookies are inspired by the upcoming film, “Jurassic World,” which arrives in theatres July 2025.

Dynamite Dinosaurs are coated in blue and green flavored vanilla frosting with orange and black sprinkles. The cookies come in four different dinosaur shapes: Pteranodon, Tyrannosaurus rex, Brachiosaurus and Triceratops.

“Mother’s Cookies is all about providing families with fun ways to create memories together and what better way to do so than by adding two things to our portfolio we know kids love — chocolate and dinosaurs,” said Rachna Patel, vice president, distinctive brands marketing at Ferrero. “The launch of Jurassic World-inspired Dynamite Dinosaurs is a monumental milestone for the brand, as it is the first chocolatey cookie for our portfolio.”

Dynamite Dinosaurs are available now at retailers nationwide.