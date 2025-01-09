EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International is offering consumers “an entirely reimagined Chips Ahoy! experience” with the launch of Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites.

Mondelez said the new product is baked into a square shape with a soft and chewy texture inspired by a brownie. Initially available in a Blondie variety, Baked Bites will be expanded to include other flavors, Mondelez said.

Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites feature chocolate chips and no high-fructose corn syrup.

“The introduction of Baked Bites follows a year filled with delicious Chips Ahoy! innovations from the Mmm-proved Original recipe reveal and crunchy gluten-free cookie, to seasonal limited editions and Big Chewy Cookies,” said Sabrina Sierant, senior director of Chips Ahoy! “We’re thrilled to introduce Baked Bites, which offers such a unique, soft and chewy snack for chocolate chip lovers, and wanted to treat fans to a truly immersive experience that celebrates the launch and this new and exciting product.”

Each box of Baked Bites contains five snack packs and has a suggested retail price of $3.98.