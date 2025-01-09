NEW YORK — Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will discontinue two popular cookie flavors at the end of this cookie season: S’mores and Toast-Yay!

Toast-Yay! cookies are a french toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing. The cookies were first introduced in the fall of 2020. The organization’s s’mores cookie, meanwhile, has been around since 2017.

The organization said consumers can pick up these cookie varieties at a nearby cookie booth or contact a Girl Scout for their individual Digital Cookie online sales link, with availability varying based on customer location.

The 2025 Girl Scout cookie season takes place in the United States from January through April of this year.