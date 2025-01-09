PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak Cakes has partnered with actor and chief brand officer Zac Efron to launch apple brown sugar pecan oatmeal.

Made with prebiotic fiber and 100% whole grain, this new instant oatmeal contains 14 grams of protein and features some of Efron’s favorite ingredients, including chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and cranberry seeds.

“Developing this oatmeal with Kodiak was such a fun experience,” Efron said. “My goal was to create an oatmeal that’s really delicious, and really good for you — so with less sugar and more nutritious ingredients. I think we nailed it, and I’m so excited for people to try it. And I’m extremely grateful that Kodiak has decided to donate a portion of every sale toward a cause that’s important to me — wildlife preservation."

Kodiak apple brown sugar oatmeal is available now at Walmart for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $5.98 per six-packet box.