KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC has named two new members to its executive leadership team: Kevin Ray and Micki Hardy.

Ray has been promoted to executive vice president. In his new role, Ray will lead all aspects of the company’s pie business. He first joined Tippin’s in mid-2024. Prior to joining Tippin’s, Ray had more than 30 years of food industry experience, holding executive leadership positions at Gardner Pie Co. and Perdue Farms, Inc., the latter of which was where he managed operations and contributed to company growth.

“Tippin’s Pies has a 45-year legacy of creating exceptional pies with the finest ingredients, and we have a state-of-the-art production bakery that allows us to increase our capacity,” Ray said. “We look forward to working with our current and new retail partners to introduce our pies to more markets.”

Meanwhile, Hardy has joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing. In her new role, Hardy will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts, which will include representing the brand at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) in New Orleans this June. She holds extensive bakery experience in the areas of retail, in-store and wholesale, having previously managed the western sales region for the Killer Brownie Co. and having also ran her own bakery, Elegant Cakery, Inc., for 15 years. She also worked as a national account director for the in-store bakery division of Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. and the national account director for in-store bakery at Schwan’s Co.

“It’s exciting to join another company with a rich history and a commitment to quality,” Hardy said. “I look forward to connecting with Tippin’s current retail partners and using my industry knowledge and network to build the Tippin’s Pies brand.”