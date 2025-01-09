WASHINGTON — Americans on prescribed weight-loss medications are more likely to drink more water and consume more fruits, vegetables, protein and grains, according to a survey from the International Food Information Council. They are less likely to choose packaged foods or eating away from home.

When asked how taking a prescribed weight-loss drug might impact their habits, 53% said they expected to increase their intake of water while 37% said the drugs would have no impact and 9% said they would decrease their water intake. The percentages for fruits and vegetables were 48% increase, 39% no impact and 13% decrease. For protein, it was 42% increase, 41% no impact and 17% decrease. For grains, the percentages were 32% increase, 45% no impact and 23% decrease.

Twenty-nine percent said taking weight-loss drugs would increase the money they spent on food while 35% said it would decrease the money they spent on food. Weight-loss drugs also could have a negative impact on packaged foods (22% increased amount consumed and 42% decreased) and eating away from home (20% increase and 39% decrease)

In the online survey of 1,000 US adults age 18 and older contacted between Oct. 11-17, 2024, 42% said they were focused on losing weight while 48% said they wanted to maintain their current weight and 10% said they were trying to gain weight. When asked what they considered the biggest impact on their weight, 31% said what they eat and drink, 24% said how much they eat and drink, and 15% said how much they exercise.

Source: IFIC





Thirty-one percent said they had heard “a lot” about prescription weight-loss drugs, and 11% said they had heard “nothing.” While 59% said they had heard an equal mix of positive and negative information on the drugs, 26% said they had heard positive information and 14% said they had heard negative information. When asked how interested they were in the drugs, 14% said they were extremely interested, 12% said they were very interested, and 18% said they were slightly interested. Three percent said they were taking a prescription drug for weight loss, and 47% said they were not interested. Seven percent said they were unsure.

More than 40% of US adults age 20 and over are obese, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Data show that many Americans are actively trying to lose weight and considering multiple factors in the process,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, president and chief executive officer of IFIC, based in Washington. “The surge in popularity of weight-loss medications over the past year reflects increased awareness, extensive media coverage, and open discussions among health professionals, celebrities and the public. Given the relatively recent rise in their use, we aim to understand the American perspective: What motivates individuals to pursue — or avoid — these medications? What is their overall impact, and what implications do they hold for food, nutrition and public health?”

