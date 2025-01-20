 Skip To Content
Subscribe for Free

The Urgent Need for Sustainable Practices in the Baking Industry

Farmer stands in field of wheat new wind turbines.
Source: ©UNIKAT - STOCK.ADOBE.COM
01.20.2025
By Staff

As the global population is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, the demand for food production is expected to increase by 50% from 2010 levels. This surge in demand presents formidable challenges in sustainably feeding the growing population, as highlighted by the World Resources Institute (WRI). Concurrently, we face significant hurdles related to global climate change, primarily driven by the rise in atmospheric greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide due to human activities. The atmospheric carbon dioxide content has surged by 50% in less than 200 years, exacerbating global warming and climate change.

The food system, encompassing production to consumption, plays a substantial role in greenhouse gas emissions. Mitigating climate change requires a concerted effort to reduce food loss and waste. Bread, a global staple, sees over 100 million tons produced annually, with more than a million tons wasted due to its short shelf life and overproduction. This bread waste represents a significant environmental sustainability challenge. Handling and transporting baking ingredients, particularly sugar, gluten, and water, significantly contribute to the global warming potential (GWP) in the wheat-to-bread supply chain, thereby impacting the environment. Therefore, implementing environmental sustainability measures such as reducing added sugar and gluten, along with conserving water and fuel energy, is crucial.


Assortment of fresh baked breads. Source: ©PINEAPPLE STUDIO - STOCK.ADOBE.COM


The Role of Enzymatic Solutions in Sustainable Bread-Making

Implementing robust and environmentally sustainable practices in the global bread-making process is crucial. Enzymatic solutions in bread-making are emerging as a key trend, offering multiple benefits for sustainability and energy conservation.

Lallemand Baking explores the mechanistic application of natural clean label processing aids, specifically enzymes, in several critical areas. These include reducing baking time, lowering sugar and gluten content, decreasing water usage, and extending the shelf life of baked goods. With this in mind, we are continually evaluating Sustainable Practices in the Baking Industry:

  1. Understanding the Need for Environmental Sustainability Practices in the Baking Industry: The baking industry must adopt sustainable practices to address the environmental challenges posed by food production. This includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving resources, and minimizing waste.
  2. Mechanistic Aspects of Employing Enzymes as Sustainable Bakery Practices: Enzymes play a crucial role in enhancing the sustainability of bakery practices. They help reduce baking time, lower the need for added sugar and gluten, and decrease water usage. By improving the efficiency of the baking process, enzymes contribute to energy conservation and reduced environmental impact.
  3. Importance of Sustainability Practices in Bakery Ingredients Handling and Transportation: The handling and transportation of baking ingredients, such as sugar, gluten, and water, significantly contribute to the global warming potential of the wheat-to-bread supply chain. Implementing sustainable practices in these areas can help reduce the environmental footprint of bread production.
  4. Importance of Fresh Keeping as a Sustainability Strategy: Extending the shelf life of baked goods is a critical sustainability strategy. By reducing the amount of bread that goes to waste, we can decrease the environmental impact of bread production. Enzymatic solutions can help maintain the freshness of bread for longer periods, reducing the need for frequent production and minimizing waste.
  5. Energy and Water Conservation in the Baking Industry as a Sustainable Practice: Conserving energy and water is essential for sustainable bread-making. Enzymatic solutions can help reduce the amount of energy and water required in the baking process, contributing to overall sustainability. By optimizing the use of these resources, the baking industry can reduce its environmental impact and promote a more sustainable future.
  6. Emulsifier generating enzymes and sustainable baking: Emulsifying enzymes enhance sustainable baking by improving texture, extending shelf life, and reducing synthetic additives. They stabilize dough, making it easier to handle, and support plant-based alternatives. This results in high-quality, eco-friendly baked goods that meet consumer demands for sustainability and clean label requirements.

The global population's projected growth to 10 billion by 2050 necessitates a significant increase in food production. However, this must be achieved sustainably to address the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation. The baking industry, as a substantial contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, must adopt sustainable practices to mitigate its environmental impact. Enzymatic solutions offer a promising approach to enhancing the sustainability of bread-making by reducing baking time, lowering sugar and gluten content, decreasing water usage, and extending the shelf life of baked goods. By implementing these practices, the baking industry can play a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability and meeting the growing demand for food in a sustainable manner.

www.lallemandbaking.com | baking@lallemand.com | https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/lallemand-baking

Innovation Lallemand Baking Sustainability
Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.		 Subscribe
Subscribe for Free

Featured Webinars

Current Issues & Directories

Popular Articles

Popular Galleries

  • Oreo 1 gameday oreos

    New Oreo products

    Mondelez International is set to release new Oreo products at the turn of the year. 

©2025 SOSLAND PUBLISHING COMPANY
Design, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing