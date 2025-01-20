The Urgent Need for Sustainable Practices in the Baking Industry

12
Feb
2025
As the global population is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, the demand for food production is expected to increase by 50% from 2010 levels. This surge in demand presents formidable challenges in sustainably feeding the growing population, as highlighted by the World Resources Institute (WRI). Concurrently, we face significant hurdles related to global climate change, primarily driven by the rise in atmospheric greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide due to human activities. The atmospheric carbon dioxide content has surged by 50% in less than 200 years, exacerbating global warming and climate change.
The food system, encompassing production to consumption, plays a substantial role in greenhouse gas emissions. Mitigating climate change requires a concerted effort to reduce food loss and waste. Bread, a global staple, sees over 100 million tons produced annually, with more than a million tons wasted due to its short shelf life and overproduction. This bread waste represents a significant environmental sustainability challenge. Handling and transporting baking ingredients, particularly sugar, gluten, and water, significantly contribute to the global warming potential (GWP) in the wheat-to-bread supply chain, thereby impacting the environment. Therefore, implementing environmental sustainability measures such as reducing added sugar and gluten, along with conserving water and fuel energy, is crucial.
Implementing robust and environmentally sustainable practices in the global bread-making process is crucial. Enzymatic solutions in bread-making are emerging as a key trend, offering multiple benefits for sustainability and energy conservation.
Lallemand Baking explores the mechanistic application of natural clean label processing aids, specifically enzymes, in several critical areas. These include reducing baking time, lowering sugar and gluten content, decreasing water usage, and extending the shelf life of baked goods. With this in mind, we are continually evaluating Sustainable Practices in the Baking Industry:
The global population's projected growth to 10 billion by 2050 necessitates a significant increase in food production. However, this must be achieved sustainably to address the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation. The baking industry, as a substantial contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, must adopt sustainable practices to mitigate its environmental impact. Enzymatic solutions offer a promising approach to enhancing the sustainability of bread-making by reducing baking time, lowering sugar and gluten content, decreasing water usage, and extending the shelf life of baked goods. By implementing these practices, the baking industry can play a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability and meeting the growing demand for food in a sustainable manner.
www.lallemandbaking.com | baking@lallemand.com | https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/lallemand-baking
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
Feb
2025
Mondelez International is set to release new Oreo products at the turn of the year.