CAMDEN, NJ. — Pepperidge Farm, a subsidiary of The Campbell’s Co., has introduced Milano white chocolate cookies that feature a smooth, creamy white chocolate base sandwiched between two biscuits. They are available in the flavors of strawberry, lemon and coconut.

“It’s no secret that our Milano cookie is one of the most iconic and beloved in the Pepperidge Farm portfolio,” said Ama Auwarter, vice president, bakery and cookies at Campbell’s Snacks. “Now, we’re reimagining the classic with the introduction of Milano white chocolate. Creamy white chocolate allows us to deliver more bright, vibrant flavor profiles for a first-of-its-kind Milano experience worth savoring.”

The cookies are available at retailers nationwide starting in January with a suggested retail price of $5.09 per 7-oz bag.