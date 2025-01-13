HERSHEY, PA.— Michele G. Buck, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Hershey Co., plans to retire on June 30, 2026. The company has begun a search for her successor.

Buck stepped into the CEO role in 2017 and was instrumental in beginning the company’s transition from a confectionery company to a diversified snack manufacturer. Under her leadership The Hershey Co. acquired Dot’s Pretzels and Pretzels Inc. in 2021, Pirate Brands in 2018, and Amplify Snack Brands in 2017. In fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2023, salty snacks sales were $1.1 billion out of the company’s total sales of $11.2.

“I am a firm believer that our long-term success is rooted in Hershey culture — the spirit of innovation has kept us at the forefront of new and changing trends to best serve our customers and consumers, made us a stronger partner for our communities and contributed to significant value creation for our shareholders,” Buck said. “This year will be my 20th at Hershey and as we embark on a new year, I believe now is the right time to formally activate our succession planning and begin the transition to Hershey’s next leader."

Buck succeeded John P. Bilbrey on March 1, 2017. Before stepping into the CEO role, she was chief operating officer for the company. Buck joined Hershey in 2005 as senior vice president and global chief marketing officer, a position she held for six years before advancing to the role of senior vice president and global chief growth officer in 2011. In 2013, she became senior vice president and president of North America and was promoted to COO in 2016.

“The board is grateful for Michele’s vision and transformational leadership, not only over the past eight years as our CEO but for the past two decades,” said Victor Crawford, lead independent director of the board. “Michele has made innumerable marks on Hershey, including serving as the key architect of the company’s expansion into broader snacking categories, driving sustainable international growth and building advanced capabilities and growth platforms to evolve Hershey into a stronger and more diversified business.”