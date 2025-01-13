PITTSBURGH — In a merger announced in April 2024 between TruFood Manufacturing, a US contract manufacturer of Mubadala Capital that specializes in nutrition bars, chocolate and baked granola, and Los Alamitos, Calif.-based Bar Bakers, LLC, a manufacturer of nutritional snacks, the companies have officially become Tandem Foods. The merger offers a “premier contract manufacturer specializing in better-for-you snacks.” Investment firm Manna Tree assisted Mubadala Capital, however no other financial terms of the transaction were previously disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Tandem Foods, a brand that embodies the power of collaboration and the strength of partnership,” said Michael Buick, chief executive officer of Tandem Foods. “This identity underscores our commitment to placing customers at the center of everything we do — working together to meet evolving consumer needs, innovating with purpose, and driving shared growth and success.”

Tandem Foods will manufacture such products as cold form bars, baked bars, co-extruded items, wire-cut protein cookies, rotary-formed biscuits, wafer cookies, chocolate molding and granola.

The merger now provides the unified company with eight manufacturing facilities.

Before merging, Bar Bakers alone had four manufacturing facilities and two warehouses in California.

Buick will oversee the newly combined company. Harold Rothman, founder and CEO of Bar Bakers, will join the TruFood board of directors and Gary Jacobs, president of Bar Bakers, will take over as chief operating officer.

The unified company’s new tagline, “Powered by Collaboration,” may “reflect the company’s deep commitment to emphasizing meaningful partnerships with customers, employees and communities to deliver trusted quality innovation and unparalleled value.”

“This is more than a new name — it’s a testament to the future we’re building with our customers,” Buick added. “Tandem Foods represents our commitment to delivering exceptional results through collaboration, innovation, and trust — now with greater resources and a unified focus.”