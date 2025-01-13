Bakers must make sure electricity, water, natural gas and other utilities are adequate for needs now and in the future when they’re building a new bakery.

“There is nothing more frustrating than building a beautiful plant and finding that there aren’t enough utilities to feed the equipment,” said Pablo Coronel, senior fellow, food process and safety, CRB Group. “Utility/infrastructure needs are determined during the initial feasibility study in which the current and future requirements are analyzed and planned ahead, and it’s always a good idea to add a contingency allotment of power and utilities.”

Defining utilities early and making sure loads are correct is extremely important, said Robb Raney, principal and project director for food and beverage, Burns & McDonnell.

“Not only is demand for electrical supply at a premium, but demand for electrical hardware and the infrastructure built at a facility has an extremely long lead time,” he said. “Being able to define that early in the project will allow you to procure that equipment. That can have a major driving impact on the overall schedule.”

Courtney Dunbar, director – site selection, Burns & McDonnell, said the power demand is much higher than in previous decades.

“Growth in technology has increased power demands for nearly all industries,” she said. “As a result, the availability of power to serve industrial facilities has elevated significantly in recent months. A solid understanding of power needs as identified through detailed pre-capital planning will help baking and snack manufacturers to wisely pursue site options that will allow them to operate effectively for years to come.”

