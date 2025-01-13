Cannabis and hemp products have a variety of terms that can be tricky to understand. For those interested in learning more about them, it’s important to understand what they mean.

The Cannabis sativa plant species, which includes marijuana and hemp, contains more than 100 chemicals, known as cannabinoids, according to WebMD. The most well-known are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is the main psychoactive ingredient that provides a “high” and comes from marijuana. CBD is derived from hemp.

THC, also known as delta-9, is federally outlawed but is legal or decriminalized either medicinally, recreationally or both in 38 states. THC is commonly used as a recreational drug but is also used for a variety of medical purposes, including to treat multiple sclerosis, nerve pain, nausea and many other conditions although there is little scientific evidence to support usage, according to WebMD.

Delta-9 is the form of THC found in most THC products. Others like delta-8 and delta-10 are considered rogue intoxicants. Delta-8 occurs naturally in cannabis plants in small amounts and is typically made by chemically converting CBD or THC into it. Very little is known about the effects of synthetic cannabinoids, according to healthline.com, although delta-8 has been used recreationally and to treat panic attacks, stress, depression, chronic pain and more.

Delta-10 THC naturally occurs in hemp and cannabis, but it’s found in small amounts, so it’s generally derived through a chemical reaction.

Hemp has less than 0.3% of THC, according to legal standards, which means it has no psychoactive effects. CBD has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat severe seizures disorders. It has also been touted as a treatment for anxiety, insomnia, pain, PTSD and depression, among others, according to the medical website, AAMC.org, although many in the medical field remain cautious about it pending further study.

Other cannabinoids include cannabigerol (CBG), which is purported to have anti-inflammatory benefits and to help with anxiety and serves as an appetite stimulant; cannabinol (CBN), which is considered a weaker form of THC and has potential use as a sleep aid, for pain relief and other uses; and cannabicyclol (CBL), which is purported to have anti-inflammatory effects.

This article is an excerpt from the December 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cannabis/CBD/Hemp, click here.