EVANSTON, ILL. — Every Body Eat, a cracker and cookie brand, has received a Seed Oil Free Certified seal through a partnership with the Seed Oil Free Alliance.

“At Every Body Eat, great tasting, delicious food that can be enjoyed by everybody — regardless of dietary restriction or preference — is our priority,” said Trish Thomas, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We took the road less traveled from day one, committing to whole food ingredients, no seed oils, and none of the top allergens or corn. Earning the Seed Oil Free Certified seal shows our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality and transparency.”

Every Body Eat, founded in 2020 and based in Evanston, offers thin crackers and cookie bites that are free from the top 14 food allergens and corn.

The Seed Oil Free Alliance, a third party based in Boca Raton, Fla., was founded in 2023 to certify products free from common seed oils such as soybean, corn and canola oil through independent lab testing.