DAYTON, OHIO — CityWide Development Corp. said its Dayton Region New Market Fund affiliate is set to allocate $12.5 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits to Shearer’s Foods, LLC. The funds are earmarked for a new plant to be operated by Shearer’s Foods.

The facility, which is a former General Motors (GM) facility in Moraine, Ohio, is expected to be operational by late 2026. The project’s total cost is estimated at more than $100 million, CityWide Development said.

“The attraction of Shearer’s allows for nearly complete occupancy of the existing buildings at the former GM site,” said Michael Davis, city manager for Moraine. “The culmination of such success has been a public-private team effort that exemplifies collaboration. We look forward to welcoming Shearer’s as a new member of our business community and are excited about their future growth opportunities.”

News of the project first surfaced in May 2024.

Shearer’s Foods is a contract manufacturer and private label supplier of salty snacks, cookies and crackers that is based in Massillon, Ohio. The company has 10 manufacturing plants and a distribution center in the United States, as well as 3 manufacturing plants in Canada.