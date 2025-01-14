LONDON — One in six American adults replaced daily meals with snacks in 2024, according to a new study from data analytics company Euromonitor International. Economic uncertainty was identified as the main motivator for this convenience-oriented lifestyle, the report said.

Euromonitor said the United States and United Kingdom have seen the highest year-to-year growth for the percentage of adults who replace meals with snacks, as the former has grown to 17% in 2024 from 14% in 2023 while the latter has grown to 13% in 2024 from 10% in 2023. Other countries that registered strong growth in meal replacement during 2024 include Singapore, Canada and Brazil, with each market showing a 3% increase. The growth highlights a major shift in consumer behavior and reflects changing dietary restrictions, the report said.

Meanwhile, in India, fewer adults replaced meals with snacks during 2024, the report said. Euromonitor said the percentage of adults replacing meals in India dropped to 18% in 2024 from 21% in 2023 as the country’s snack market undergoes premiumization and affordability changes. However, Euromonitor found almost one in five Indian adults have begun replacing meals with snacks.

Euromonitor said it expects the global snack market to see sustained value growth, with retail sales projected to surpass $680 billion in 2024, up 3.7% in constant value prices from 2023. As for sales percentages in individual markets, North America led with a 28% share of global snack sales, likely due to a high demand for innovative and convenient snack options. Asia Pacific and Western Europe followed with 24% and 23%, respectively. The report also predicted emerging regions such as the Middle East and Africa will lead snack value growth with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2029, as they are both experiencing a rapid increase in urbanization and disposable incomes, thus driving demand for a variety of snack products.

“The motives driving consumers to snack are expanding and manufacturers are intersecting these new occasions and intents with offerings that provide opportunities for broader consumption throughout the day,” said Carl Quash III, head of snacks at Euromonitor International.