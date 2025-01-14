AUSTIN, MINN. — Hormel Foods Corp. has begun a search for a new chief executive officer to succeed chairman, president and CEO James Snee, who plans to retire at the end of 2025.

Austin-based Hormel said its board of directors has formed a search committee and will identify Snee’s successor via the global food company’s current CEO-succession process, with both internal and external candidates being considered.

Once a successor is named, plans call for Snee to serve as a strategic adviser to the board until the end of fiscal 2025 and for 18 months thereafter, Hormel said. Snee also is slated to remain a candidate for election to the board at Hormel’s 2025 shareholders meeting on Jan. 28 and, if elected, he would serve as a director until a successor is appointed to take over his executive roles.

A 36-year Hormel veteran, Snee has served as CEO since October 2016 and as chairman since October 2017. He is only the 10th president and CEO in the company’s history.

“As CEO of Hormel Foods for the last eight years, I have been blessed to work alongside the most talented and committed team in the industry,” Snee said. “I am proud of the impactful, innovative and transformational work we have accomplished during my tenure, which has been a period of rapid and significant change. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the leaders who came before me and to all the dedicated colleagues I’ve worked with during my 36-year career. As we begin this transition, I’m confident in the bright future that lies ahead for Hormel Foods.”

Hormel said that, during Snee’s tenure as CEO, the company expanded its roster of protein-focused brands through acquisitions in its retail, foodservice and international segments, including the Planters snack portfolio, the Fontanini branded foodservice business and the South America-focused Ceratti brand. Snee also oversaw the reorganization of Hormel’s operating model to sharpen its consumer and customer focus and, most recently, launched the Transform & Modernize growth initiative.

Snee joined Hormel in 1989 and took on roles of increasing responsibility in company divisions and at the global headquarters. He became vice president of affiliated business units in 2008 and then in 2011 was promoted to lead Hormel Foods International, the company’s global portfolio. In October 2015, he was elevated to president and chief operating officer, paving the way to his appointment as CEO a year later and election to board chairman a year after that.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we extend our gratitude to Jim for his dedication to Hormel Foods, its stockholders, its employees and its communities,” said Bill Newlands, independent lead director for Hormel’s board. “We congratulate him on an impactful career and look forward to working with him in the months ahead to execute an effective transition and deliver on our business imperatives."

Selling food products in more than 80 countries, Hormel totaled fiscal 2024 sales of $11.92 billion, and it expects 1% to 3% organic net sales growth for fiscal 2025. The company’s brand lineup includes Hormel, Planters, Skippy, Spam, Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin’s, Wholly, Black Label, Columbus and Jennie-O, among over 30 other labels.