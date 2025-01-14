ST. LOUIS — Panera Brands has expanded its leadership team at Panera Bread with the addition of two new executives.

Robin Seward has joined the company as senior vice president, brand and integrated marketing. In her new role, Seward will oversee all strategic marketing planning, including consumer insights, product strategy and category growth, as well as the company’s consumer packaged goods business.

Seward most recently was senior vice president of marketing at Subway for more than four years. Earlier, she was chief marketing officer at Schlotzsky’s. She also has held marketing roles at Rita’s Italian Ice, Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc., Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Burger King Corp.

She received a bachelor’s degree in communications at the University of Maryland.

Scott Uehlein has been named vice president, culinary. In his new role, Uehlein will oversee the Panera culinary team, leading all menu development and innovation. He most recently was vice president of culinary at Papa Johns, and earlier he was vice president of culinary excellence and innovation at MOD Pizza. Uehlein also has worked as head of culinary innovation at Sonic Drive-In, vice president of food and beverage and corporate chef at Canyon Ranch and corporate chef at ILX Resorts Inc.

Uehlein received his degree from the Culinary Institute of America and furthered his studies at The School for American Chefs at Beringer Vineyards in California.

“I am excited to welcome Robin and Scott to an already stellar group of marketing leaders at Panera,” said Mark Shambura, chief marketing officer, Panera Bread. “They will be instrumental as we focus on innovating this year through our marketing strategy and our menu offerings. I’m thrilled for them to join our team and look forward to what’s coming next.”