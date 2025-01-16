PARIS — Solina, a France-based company that specializes in savory food solutions, has acquired Somerset, NJ-based Advanced Food Systems, Inc. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Solina is a part of Astorg, an independent private equity firm that is Solina’s majority shareholder.

Advanced Food Systems is Solina’s third acquisition in the United States. The acquisition expands Solina’s sites in the United States with locations in California, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey.

“With AFS, Solina has acquired a company with a complementary business, industrial strategy, and operational practices,” said Anthony Francheterre, chief executive officer of Solina. “Like Solina USA, AFS combines market and consumer insights with culinary expertise, R&D infrastructure, and innovation to support and guide its customers with unique value-added services in ingredient flavor and function.”

Advanced Food Systems develops and manufactures customized ingredient systems for meat and poultry products, frozen foods, sauces and marinades among others. The company uses spices, seasonings, flavors, stabilizers, emulsifiers, gums and other hydrocolloids, colors and functional ingredients for its products.

Solina produces ingredient solutions for those in the food industry, foodservice, meat and nutrition sectors. Its solutions include coatings, culinary aids, marinades, stabilizing, emulsifying and texturizing, plant-protein, sauces, sodium reduction, stocks and bouillons, preservation and onions.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our ability to deliver greater value to our customers,” said Michael Marks, president of Solina USA. “AFS’s strengths in product functionality, such as improving performance, efficiency, and yields, perfectly complement Solina USA’s expertise in flavor. Together, we will offer a comprehensive range of high-quality, cost-effective functional and flavor solutions that address our customers’ needs more effectively than ever before.”