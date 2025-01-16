MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. — A partnership between Oterra and Vaxa Technologies, an Iceland-based company that uses an indoor production process to convert geothermal energy into food using microalgae, has produced a spirulina-based color called shade Arctic Blue. Arctic Blue is a vivid, natural blue color for food and beverage manufacturers.

“Arctic Blue has a neutral odor, contrary to algae grown in open ponds,” said Lotte Jeppesen, industry marketing manager for Oterra. “It is also easier to mix and dissolves faster, which makes it better for handling. However, it keeps the common characteristics of spirulina such as the same vibrant blue shade and a high color strength, while legislation and labeling are unchanged.”

Vaxa said its production facility is located next to a geothermal power plant that may provide “100% clean energy, waste heat and carbon dioxide to its bioreactors where the spirulina is grown.”

The spirulina algae used in Vaxa’s system is the same as in open pond systems.