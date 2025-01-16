FARGO, ND. — David Boehm has been promoted to director of The Northern Crops Institute (NCI). Boehm has served as NCI’s technical manager since 2019 and co-interim director since February 2024.

Boehm has worked in the ag industry in various roles for more than 25 years, where he developed extensive expertise in communications, sales and marketing, agricultural research, strategic planning, and industry collaboration. Over the past five years, he has helped lead a significant increase in technical service revenue, fostered industry partnerships, and co-led the development of a new strategic planning process to guide NCI’s future direction, the Institute said.

He received bachelor’s degrees in crop and weed sciences and mass communications as well as a master’s degree in plant sciences at North Dakota State University. In addition, he is pursuing a doctoral degree at NDSU with an expected completion in the fall of 2025.

“I am honored to step into this role and lead NCI during an exciting time of growth and opportunity,” Boehm said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team, commodity group partners, and value-added ag industry to strengthen the connection between producers, processors, and the global marketplace.”

The NCI supports regional agriculture and value-added processing by conducting educational and technical programs that expand and maintain domestic and international markets for northern-grown crops. The NCI is funded by the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota and commodity groups in those states and Montana.