NEW YORK — Consumers continued to turn to private label products in 2024 as total category sales rose 3.9% to $271 billion when compared to 2023, according to data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) and the market researcher Circana.

Private label sales continued to outpace national brand sales, which grew 1% in dollar sales during the period of Jan. 8 to Dec. 29, 2024, the PLMA said.

“Sales of store brands hit a record high last year,” said Peggy Davies, president of the PLMA. “The quality, value and innovation that store brands provide can’t be beat.”

All the food and beverage departments Circana tracked experienced sales growth during the year. The categories that advanced the most include refrigerated (7.5%), general food (4.3%) and beverages (4%).

Over the past four years, annual store brand dollar sales have increased by over $51 billion, a 24% gain, according to the PLMA. In addition, since 2021, store brand unit sales rose 2.3%, while national brands fell 6.8%.

This past November, Circana forecast food and beverage sales in 2025 to increase between 2.5% and 4%. Factors cited as influencing the sales growth include an increase in price realization between 1.5% and 3.5%, continuing base price inflation and consumer demand for value, according to the market researcher.

Volume also is expected to increase between zero percent and 1% because of increased at-home dining in response to foodservice prices and channel migration. The updated predictions follow Circana’s midyear report, which forecasted dollar sales growth between 2.5% to 3.5%, volume growth between zero and 1% and increased price realization of between 2% to 3% in 2025.