OSS, THE NETHERLANDS — Verhoeven Family of Companies hired Erik Rensen as international sales manager.

Rensen brings more than 20 years of sales experience to the company, where he will work to grow sales in international markets and provide innovative equipment solutions to customers, Verhoeven stated.

"New year, new challenges," Rensen said on his new role. “What particularly appeals to me at Verhoeven is the way they create solutions for their clients' projects and requests. This is always done in a creative process, where 'the sky is not the limit.’ ”

“With this vision, I work together with my colleagues in the sales team to find the right solutions for our customers. I am immensely looking forward to supporting our customers in their growth and helping them with their challenges."

Rensen previously served as technical development manager at Bakkerij Holland. Before that, he was area sales manager for Royal Kaak.

Verhoeven is a supplier of material handling and bakery equipment. Its bakery division, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family, offers makeup, handling, pre-conditioning, conditioning and end-of-line solutions under a host of brands, including BVT, Newcap, Vacuum and Bakepack.