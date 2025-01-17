CHICAGO — Kellanova is expanding its Cheez-It cracker brand with two new pizza-inspired flavors.

Designed for both “flavor chasers and pizza enthusiasts,” the new Cheez-It varieties include the following: Snap’d Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza, baked crackers made with cheese and coated in margherita pizza seasoning alongside the “sweetness of tangy tomato, bright notes of basil and olive oil, and the creaminess of mozzarella” and a “perfectly crispy, toasty texture that captures the essence of biting into a classic thin crust margherita pizza”; and Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella, a pesto cracker that combines green herbs, olive oil, Italian cheeses and a hint of garlic alongside the creamy and mild mozzarella cracker that packs a “harmonious bite bursting with Italian-inspired flavor,” Kellanova said.

“Cheez-It is always looking for new ways to deliver bold, cheesy flavors that our fans love, and with these latest additions to our pizza-inspired lineup, we're bringing the irresistible taste of pizza to every bite,” said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. “From the sweet, savory burst of Cheez-It Snap’d Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza to the vibrant, creamy blend of Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella, these two new snacks are a must-have for anyone who dreams of pizza perfection in snackable form.”

The Cheez-It pizza-inspired crackers will be available nationwide in March.