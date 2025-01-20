CHICAGO — The Food and Drug Administration issued its final rule in December defining the nutrient content claim “healthy.” Now more foods associated with healthy eating patterns qualify for the claim, which may make it easier for consumers to identify them when shopping. Ingredients that fall within the FDA’s updated definition include nuts and seeds, providing the finished product meets other regulatory criteria.

It’s been a long time coming. While nutrition-conscious consumers long have known that nuts and seeds provide protein, fiber, healthy fats and a variety of phytonutrients, the mainstream population may not be as knowledgeable.

Since 2003, nuts have been eligible for a qualified health claim because consumption may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Seeds are not supported by such a claim, but now both may be called healthy.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourage consumers to choose nutrient-dense foods like nuts and seeds. The 2025 guidelines will be published later this year, and nuts and seeds are expected to garner additional attention. That’s because the Scientiﬁc Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee has proposed reorganizing the order of the protein foods group to list beans, peas and lentils first, followed by nuts, seeds and soy products, then seafood, and finally meats, poultry and eggs.

The US Department of Agriculture and the US Department of Education have been on board since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. Schools now have more options to serve protein-rich breakfast foods, such as yogurt, tofu, eggs, nuts and seeds, which may help them offer less sugary foods, while also supporting vegetarian diets and other food preferences.

Nut and seed producers and processors are responding with foodservice recipe and industrial formulation development. Companies are not only adding more nuts and seeds to products. They also are calling out their inclusion and making them a focal point of the finished product and its nutritional profile. With minimally processed, whole foods trending, the time is right to formulate with nuts and seeds.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., makes a claim on its Brownberry Whole Grain Healthy Multi-Grain bread that it now has “2X more topping.” The toppings include brown and golden flaxseed, and sunflower seeds.

“People are looking for products beyond the ordinary,” said Jane Dummer, a registered dietitian based in Toronto and author of The Need for Seeds. “There’s no pullback in consumer desire for healthier products. Consumers want more convenient nutrient-dense options.”

Seeds have started appearing in breaded and battered foods. Some seeds add color to what is a traditionally tannish colored breading. They also contribute flavor, texture and even nutrition. Think sesame seeds in breaded Asian beef cubes, poppy seeds on southern chicken strips and quinoa in rustic turkey medallions.

Additionally, seeds — typically sesame and poppy — are the star of the “everything bagel” flavor profile. Bel Brands USA, Chicago, is the latest company to feature the flavor. It’s a limited-edition offering under The Laughing Cow brand of individually wrapped snackable cheese wedges.

Dave’s Killer Bread, a brand of Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., is expanding its on-the-go snack product line with the national launch of Organic Snack Bites. Nuts, seeds and whole grains are the primary ingredients. On the savory side, there’s Epic Everything, which contains bits of garlic and onion with organic pumpkin seeds, cashews, quinoa flakes and sunflower kernels. For those with a sweet tooth, Cinna Roll features organic chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and crisp brown rice.

An emerging application for walnuts is in the meat alternative space. With a texture that is not too hard nor too soft, and a pliability that mimics meat without the need for additives and fillers, ground walnuts may be combined with legumes, such as black beans or chickpeas, and a seasoning blend. The final product may be used in tacos or frozen entrees such as lasagna.

Lesser-known ingredient nuts are making a push in product development. Green & Gold Macadamias, an Australian company now with offices in Chicago, featured macadamias in ice cream, biscotti and as a condiment oil at SupplySide West this past October.

“The conversations with attendees were rich and interesting, focused on showcasing macadamias as a star ingredient and introducing the health benefits and versatility of macadamias to a wider audience,” said Tracey McBain, marketing director at Green & Gold. “We enjoyed sharing our premium products with showgoers while listening to their requirements and providing insight into the benefits of using macadamias as an ingredient.”

Cashews also are being formulated into more diverse products. New York-based Magic Spoon is introducing Protein Granola, which is gluten-free, grain-free and soy-free. The product relies on almonds, cashews and sunflower seeds to deliver 13 to 14 grams of protein and 7 to 8 grams of fiber per serving.

“This product is designed for those seeking a satisfying option that aligns with their health and wellness goals, delivering the perfect balance of taste and nutrition,” said Gabi Lewis, co-founder of Magic Spoon.

Kodiak, Park City, Utah, kicked off the new year with new limited-edition apple brown sugar pecan oatmeal. One serving boasts 14 grams of protein and contains chia, cranberry and pumpkin seeds.

Traditional Asian noodle dishes have long included sesame seeds for flavor and crunch. Fresh Express, Orlando, Fla., is bringing the concept mainstream with its new Teriyaki Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits.

Bonduelle, Irwindale, Calif., is rolling out Bistro Loaded Bowls. The Avocado Crunch with Grilled Chicken Bowl includes a packet of sunflower seeds and almonds.

The biggest challenge with including nuts and seeds in prepared packaged foods is preventing them from going rancid. When packaged properly to endure freshness, and protecting them from the elements of temperature fluctuation, lights and ingredient interaction, they have a long shelf life. Steps may be necessary to slow oxidation. Options include adding an antioxidant and separate packaging.

In foodservice, adding nuts and seeds to fresh foods is much easier. This trend is booming. Oakberry, Miami, a quick-service chain, now offers Oakmeal, a blend of whole grain rolled oats, whey protein, chia seeds and flax seeds that packs 26 grams of protein in each serving. And, Tropical Smoothie Café, Atlanta, has two new fruit bowls on its menu, both featuring chia seeds.