NAAS, IRELAND — Kerry’s 2025 Taste Charts, a resource that highlights developing trends for food and beverage manufacturers spanning 13 global regions in four segments of mainstream, key, up and coming and emerging, highlights key flavor trends for 2025. A couple of those trends include global trends influencing local markets, and emerging trends like the yuzu fruit that is appearing around the world in reduced-sugar beverages as an Asian citrus note, said Soumya Nair, global research, and insights director at Kerry.

Nair said Sichuan spices are transforming condiments in Europe, Indian masalas are enhancing snack foods worldwide, and Korean barbecue is inspiring ready-meal options in North America.

“Consumers in 2025 are seeking a balance of adventurous taste profiles and wellness-driven goals,” Nair said.

A few of the trends influencing local markets include such flavors as Japanese sudachi, Mikan satsuma and calamansi, which may provide opportunities for new twists on citrus flavors.

Finger lime, also known as “lime caviar,” and Verbena, a lemony-scented flavor, are coming on to the playing field of popular flavors in Europe and Latin America.

Also in Latin America, sweet flavors including cajeta and dulce de leche are seeing an uptick.

Barbecue is going to the sweet side with such flavors as honey barbecue, sweet smoke and maple barbecue trending around the world. Global menus also are seeing the trend with Brazilian and Hawaiian barbecue techniques.

On the sweet dessert note, such traditional combinations as chocolate mint, hazelnut and almond are being used in such applications as alcoholic beverages.