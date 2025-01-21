PLANO, TEXAS — The Middleby Bakery Group, an industrial bakery division of the Middleby Corp., has added two new members to its company roster: Joakim Nordell and Chris Runge.

Nordell has joined the company as bread and bun category manager. In this new role, Nordell will lead international sales efforts and deliver turnkey solutions for bread and bun production. He previously spent 20 years at the Middleby Bakery subsidiary Stalwart Systems, where he built up a career as an engineer, applications manager and export manager.

“Joakim’s experience and technical knowledge uniquely equip him to support our customers’ success in this critical category,” said Mike Scouten, president of global bakery sales at Middleby Bakery.

Meanwhile, Runge has joined the Middleby Bakery subsidiary Auto-Bake Serpentine as modernization manager. In his new role, Runge will lead the company’s modernization initiatives with a focus on innovation, execution and growth. Runge has more than 17 years of automotive experience, Middleby Bakery said. He first joined Middleby Bakery subsidiary Stalwart Systems in October 2020.

“With the correct vision and execution, our modernization business unit has the potential to accelerate growth across each department in Auto-Bake, including innovation, parts, service, and capital sales,” said Scott McCally, president of Auto-Bake Serpentine. “After four years, Chris has proven that he has the talent, ambition and dedication to grow our business and provide excellent products and services to our customers.”