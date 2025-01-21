WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 0.4¢ per lb in December, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a decrease of 2.1¢ per lb in November and 3.9¢ per lb in October. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased, climbing 7.2¢ per lb after falling 10.9¢ per lb in November.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 191.2¢, down 0.4¢ per lb from November and down 11.2¢ from December 2023.

At 279.6¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 7.2¢ from November and up 14.9¢ per lb from December 2023.

The national average price of family flour in December was 54.8¢, down 0.4¢ from November but up 1¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 138¢ per lb, up 1.3¢ from November and up 0.3¢ from December 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 477.3¢ per lb, down 14.5¢ per lb from November and down 34.4¢ from December 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in December was 103.2¢, down 2.9¢ from November but up 4.2¢ from December 2023.