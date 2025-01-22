WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has named bestselling author Erica Dhawan as its opening keynote speaker for the Using Connectional Intelligence to Transform your Business session at the 2025 annual convention.

The session will examine insights that “advance the connected power” of team and businesses; strategies to further innovation, solve complex problems, and quickly guide resources; and new ways to lead, inspire and communicate with well-rounded teams to maximize impact, the ABA said.

The 2025 ABA convention will take place in Orlando, Fla., between March 23-26.