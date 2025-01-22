MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Furlani Foods has finalized its acquisition of fellow frozen garlic bread maker Cole’s Quality Foods.

Private equity firm Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p), parent of Mississauga-based Furlani, said the deal creates a leading provider of frozen garlic bread products, as the combined company aims to integrate, expand and invest in operations to support a growing customer base and product portfolio in the retail and foodservice channels. Financial terms of the transaction, announced in December, were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add Cole’s to Furlani Foods,” said Christina Wang, vice president at Chicago-based e2p. “The strategic combination of the two companies strengthens our position in the specialty bread and frozen products categories. By combining these exceptional businesses, we have created a stronger enterprise that will work to drive innovation and growth in the specialty bread category while maintaining the high-quality standards that both companies are known for. The Furlani platform will leverage its expanded manufacturing footprint and product portfolio to better serve customers across North America.”

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., Cole’s Quality Foods brings a history of innovation in the frozen bakery category, including the introduction of products such as twisted and cheese-filled garlic breadsticks, e2p noted. The company, founded in 1943, operates two production facilities, in Muskegon, Mich., and North Liberty, Iowa. Its branded products are sold under the Cole’s brand at US retailers.

Furlani’s product roster spans Texas toast, garlic bread, cheese bread, breadsticks and garlic knots. The company operates out of two facilities located in Oak Creek, Wis., and in Mississauga. According to e2p, Furlani’s production capabilities have drawn national retail customers for both branded and private label products.

“The successful completion of this transaction demonstrates our continued ability to identify and execute opportunities that align with our investment thesis in the food sector,” said CJ Fraleigh, managing partner at e2p. “We believe this combination will expand our ability to serve a broader customer base with enhanced capabilities and product offerings.”

The closing of the Furlani-Cole’s transaction comes two weeks after e2p portfolio company MBC Companies, a maker of frozen baked breakfast foods, completed its

McDonald, Tenn.-based MBC said the transaction extends its market reach into the frozen pizza market as well as beyond the morning meal daypart into the lunch, dinner and late-night dining segments.