Even with a foolproof mixer and robust training on how to operate it, operator errors are bound to occur. These can result in an inconsistent dough that leads to improper rise, variations in flavor and texture, and a final product that doesn’t meet quality standards.

To combat this, bakers must be on the lookout for the common mixing mistakes their workforce may make. These can include excessive mixing and inconsistent mixing speeds.

“Overmixing can cause gluten overdevelopment, leading to a tough crumb structure,” said John Price, sales director, Spooner Vicars, a Middleby Bakery company. “Fluctuating mixer speeds can lead to uneven dough texture, which may affect fermentation and baking results. Training operators to recognize the ideal mixing times for different dough types and utilizing technology that stabilizes speed can significantly mitigate these risks.”

These challenges are especially common on artisan dough lines, which often require careful monitoring of fermentation times to ensure the proper flavor and texture is developed, said Mélanie Gay, marketing manager, VMI, a technology brand of Coperion. If a hopper is too full or empty (another common issue) and the line needs to stop, for instance, dough may overproof or underproof as a result.

“These inconsistencies can compromise the quality of the bread, as improper resting times affect the dough’s development,” she said.

To avoid these mishaps, Gay added, it’s crucial bakers adjust mixing parameters like speed and time based on the specific recipe they’re running. As mentioned, these parameters can be managed more easily by automated systems that store the recipes for each product.

For artisan bread production, robotic mixing systems allow for greater control over complex mixing processes such as long ferment sponge or biga, said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Equipment.

“Very precise time sequences can be programmed and controlled, which in the end creates the ability to make very consistent products over longer periods of time,” he said.

To ensure consistency from batch to batch, the Dough Quality Control System from Shaffer measures and displays mix cycle energy and temperature curves alongside the ideal range for each.

“The system includes a warning system and the ability to communicate an alarm by several different means when the current curve exceeds the customer-defined upper and lower curve limit,” said John Cremeens, controls engineering manager, Coperion.

Jim Warren, vice president of Exact Mixing, Reading Bakery Systems, said continuous mixers also promote dough consistency, automatically managing ingredient delivery, metering and mixing. These mixers are optimal for larger operations where higher productivity is needed.

“When the recipe is set up correctly, the dough will remain consistent throughout the day,” he said. “By controlling and monitoring each step, from recipe management to mixing energy, dough development and temperature, the system guarantees product consistency.”

Gay noted that these mixers are best for bakers with high production volumes seeking consistent results while handling minimal recipe changeovers. For those manufacturing a wider array of products or doing smaller runs, however, a batch mixer may be more practical.

To simplify their operation and reduce error risk, Warren recommended bakers dedicate a line to shorter production runs or reduce SKU count when possible.

Proper hygiene goes a long way in protecting dough quality at the mixer as well, Gay said.

“When purchasing mixers, bakers should consider materials that are easy to clean, like stainless steel, and equipment features such as splash guards and optimized designs which reduce contamination risks,” she said. “Equipment should allow for easy cleaning, ideally with a hose and drain plugs for efficient washing.”