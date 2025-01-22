The Rotellas are under no illusions that they have been lucky that each generation has at least a few members who are willing to take over the family bakery business. They understand there are no guarantees that the next generation will be interested. Even beyond family, ensuring that the veteran expertise will not be lost to retirement is also critical to Rotella Italian Bakery’s success. With that in mind, the latest project put on the plate of Lou Rotella III, chief operating officer, is succession planning.

“We have a lot of people who started at the company right out of high school, and we have a very loyal workforce with fantastic workers,” he said. “In other words, we have a really deep bench.”

What that looks like in practice is employees who are reaching their 40-year anniversary are coaching employees with 25 years at the company. This is true for the top Rotellas, as well. While Lou Rotella Jr., president and chief executive officer; Jim Rotella, vice president of sales; and Dean Jacobsen Sr., comptroller, are still very much involved in the day-to-day operations, Lou Rotella III said the goal is that they will also move into consulting and coaching the following generation of Rotellas in the same way Lou Rotella Sr. coached his namesakes.

Today, the fifth generation is already getting their start at the company. Lou Rotella III’s daughter, Mia Rotella-White, has come onboard after completing six years of education in just three, thanks to her Rotella work ethic. Lou Rotella III encourages her to conduct four-corner walks around the production room floor, talking to everyone who works there and gaining an understanding of what they do and what they need. He also stresses the gift she has in working alongside her grandfather.

“When I look back at the nine years I got to work with my grandfather every day, learning from him and my father, that was so invaluable,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the December 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Operations Executives of the Year, click here.