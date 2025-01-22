PURCHASE, NY. — Rachel Ferdinando has been promoted from president of PepsiCo Foods Canada to chief executive officer of PepsiCo US Foods, a division of PepsiCo Inc.’s business in North America. Ferdinando will oversee all aspects of PepsiCo’s snack and convenient foods business in the United States.

A few brands Ferdinando will help oversee include Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Fritos, Stacy’s Pita Chips, SunChips, Sabra and Quaker foods.

In her earlier role as president, PepsiCo Foods Canada, Ferdinando led the Frito-Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses.

She joined the company in 2017 as vice president of marketing core brands, media and digital.

Ferdinando has held several leadership marketing roles throughout her time with the company.

Before her tenure with PepsiCo, Ferdinando most recently was vice president and global sector leader at Kimberly-Clark Corp. There, she led the global family care sector working with the Scott and Kleenex brands. She also has worked at GlaxoSmithKline, a global biopharma company.