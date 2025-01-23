EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International has partnered with Grammy-nominated artist Austin “Post Malone” Post to launch a new Oreo variety.

The new Oreos feature a first-of-its-kind swirled creme that combines salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme and is sandwiched between an Oreo chocolate cookie and a golden cookie, Mondelez said. Each cookie also features 1 of 9 unique embossments inspired and handpicked by Post, including hero Oreo x Post vinyls and cookies that show off his discography.

“Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,” said Tanya Berman, senior vice president of biscuit products for Mondelez. “With an iconic brand like Oreo, our challenge is to consistently raise the bar and discover fresh ways to engage our fans. This collaboration with Post Malone sets a new standard. We hope fans are as excited about the brand’s newest hit as we are.”

The Post Malone Oreo Cookie packs will be available at nationwide retailers for a limited time starting Feb. 3.