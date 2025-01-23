CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell’s Co. has promoted Risa Cretella to executive vice president and president, Meals and Beverages, effective Feb. 1. She also will become a member of the company’s operating committee and a corporate officer.

Cretella joined Campbell’s in March 2024 following the completion of the acquisition of Sovos Brands Inc. as senior vice president and general manager of distinctive brands, a business unit within the Meals and Beverages division.

Prior to Campbell’s she was chief sales officer at Sovos Brands. During her nearly six years at Sovos she also worked as a group general manager. Earlier, she held senior level marketing positions at Pinnacle Foods. She also spent nearly a decade in marketing and sales roles at J.M. Smucker Co.

“Risa is a phenomenal and accomplished leader with a strong record of driving financial and marketplace growth,” said Mick Beekhuizen,

“Since joining Campbell’s, she has been instrumental in the successful integration of Sovos Brands, while continuing the momentum of the business. Risa’s proven ability to deliver business results and build high-performance teams makes her the right person to lead our Meals & Beverages division as we continue to transform and grow our categories.”