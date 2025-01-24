KANSAS CITY — Most people wake up every morning and make two decisions: what to have for breakfast and what clothes to wear for the day. At first glance, these choices might not feel connected. But what if that’s not necessarily the case?





“Pop culture affects our fashion choices by shaping society’s trends and how we communicate,” said Megan Hudson, columnist at Fashinnovation.

Why can’t it also shape the way we eat? Both categories play a vital role in consumers' everyday lives.

In 2023 and 2024, several food brands released collaborations with fashion companies. Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co and The Campbell’s Co., among others, have tapped into this growing market where food manufacturers and clothing brands unite. These partnerships come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and styles, but most of them incorporate a handful of elements: individuality, expression, novelty and the potential to capitalize on the dynamic zeitgeist. They almost always result in both a new food product and a new clothing item. But what makes these relationships so attractive?

Much of it comes down to brands seeing the opportunity to tap into culture, according to Kellanova, who last year partnered with SRGN, a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives. The two brands came together to create Eggo Fully Loaded Kicks, an innovative sneaker highlighting the launch of Eggo Fully Loaded Waffles, a new waffle product with added protein. The partnership brough attention to new Eggo products while also paying tribute to sneaker history.

“Waffles are the original inspiration for the iconic sneaker soles of today, so it made perfect sense to kick off our launch with spectacular sneaks that pay homage to this delicious history,” said Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for frozen foods at Kellanova.

This partnership wasn’t just an opportunity for Kellanova to release a new product, but also a chance for SRGN to collaborate with a popular brand, solidifying the symbiotic relationship at the heart of these partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this innovative collaboration with Eggo to help bring the essence of Fully Loaded Waffles onto the canvas of a sneaker,” said Dominic “The Surgeon” Ciambrone, founder and creative director, SRGN. “I’m excited to put our own twist on this iconic brand.”

This is far from the only fashion partnership Kellanova has spearheaded. In 2023, the food company launched Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts, a limited-edition pair of Crocs shoes featuring edible, Pop-Tart flavored Jibbitz.

“When thinking about bringing these two iconic and beloved brands together, we couldn’t help but notice the uncanny similarity of the Crocs shoes and Unfrosted Pop-Tarts,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. “We’re excited to unveil our newest snacking twist, an interactive experience where fans can add flavor to both using fun and distinct charms.”

Furthermore, last October, Kellanova dropped the Pop-Tart Crunch Poppers Pullover after their Crunchy Poppers product launch.

“The new Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover is yet another way to defy expectations,” Ray said.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson even donned the jacket before walking into a home game, officially propelling the pullover onto the market.

Other brands have noticed the same three important elements to a successful food and fashion execution: exclusivity, star power and innovation. For example, this past December, General Mills’ Reese’s Puffs teamed up with Women’s National Basketball Association star Angel Reese and capitalized on more than just their similar names. The partnership created both an LTO cereal design and the new Reese’s Puffs Duffel Puff Bag, providing more proof that food manufacturers aren’t just looking to cash in on a new product; they’re also invested in bringing in star names to illuminate the brand.

“As soon as we joined forces with Angel, we knew we had to give fans an iconic statement piece that delivers on her style and seamlessly blends chocolate peanut butter puffs into pop culture,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager at General Mills.

Reese furthered her status as a brand ambassador and General Mills capitalized on a unique opportunity to highlight their cereal.

Retailer shelves and online exclusives aren’t the only places you can find these partnerships. In October 2024, The Campbell’s Co. hit the runway at New York Fashion Week by partnering with upscale clothing brand Kate Barton for a collection of unique Goldfish-themed accessories. Three of these products are still available for purchase thanks to a successful run at the show.

More recently, Kind Snacks teamed up with reality TV stars Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula to create a two-in-one hoodie that showcases “Good and Good For You,” a collaborative campaign focused on the combined benefits of coziness and eating healthy.

“Although Kind delivers All Kinds of Good to our consumers year-round, we know there’s a lot of discussion around what is good vs. good for you this time of year,” said Osher Hoberman, chief marketing officer at Kind Snacks. “Whether it be snacking with your favorite Kind product or bed rotting, we’re delighted to offer options that are both good and good for you.”

Whether it’s a new pair of shoes, a one-of-a-kind jacket, a new accessory or anything in between, it would come as no surprise to see more of these collaborations in the future, as these product partnerships have proven to be a win-win situation for all parties involved.