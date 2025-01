CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. brand Duncan Hines is expanding its partnership with Dolly Parton with new dessert and breakfast offerings.

Available for purchase nationwide, the brand’s chocolate chip and sugar cookies mixes are listed for $3.49, the vanilla and strawberry cake mixes are listed for $2.69, the creamy vanilla and strawberry frostings are listed for $2.29 and the original syrup is listed for $4.29.