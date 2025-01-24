ALLENWOOD, PA. — Italian pasta manufacturer Il Pastaio is building its first pasta manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. The 71,300-square-foot facility will enable the company to expand its gnocchi manufacturing capabilities along with its US importing business.

“The opening of this plant is certainly an important step for Il Pastaio, but it also materializes the idea of making our contribution to the integration of the best Italian traditions with the energy and the agro-food culture of the United States,” said Pierluigi Colombi, chief executive officer of Il Pastaio. “We are excited to contribute to the growth of the sector, bringing our quality craftsmanship and passion for Italian cuisine to a new generation of consumers.”

Il Pastaio, a manufacturer of gnocchi pasta under its Il Pastaio and Pataro brands, was founded in 1983 and currently operates three manufacturing facilities in Italy.

The company’s brands include Divella, Granoro and Di Mauro.