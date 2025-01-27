MORRISTOWN, NJ. — Devin Stagg has been promoted to president of PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Morristown. The company said Seth Flowerman, chief executive officer of PLT Health Solutions, Inc., will continue to lead as CEO.

Stagg has been COO since January 2018. He first joined PLT in June 2011 as director of corporate strategy. He later was promoted to vice president, strategy and business development in January 2015.

Stagg is the fourth president for the company and is the first non-Flowerman to hold the title.

“Devin joined P.L. Thomas & Co. in 2011, at a time when we looked vastly different from the PLT we know now,” Flowerman said. “Since then, Devin has been instrumental in shaping PLT into the organization it is today, and I am fully confident that he will find new ways to expand his impact in this new role.”

PLT Health Solutions is a family-owned business that develops ingredient solutions for the natural products, food and beverage, animal nutrition and cosmeceuticals industries.