NAAS, IRELAND — Kerry Group has appointed three senior executives as the company becomes more focused on taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors after divesting its dairy processing division. The appointments are Oliver Kelly as group chief commercial officer, John Cahalane as president and chief executive officer of Kerry North America, and Peter Dillane as president and CEO of Kerry APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

Kelly will have executive responsibility for global commercial effectiveness and customer relationships. He will be based at Kerry’s US headquarters in Beloit, Wis.

Cahalane will succeed Kelly as president and CEO of Kerry North America. He will drive business and innovation in Kerry’s largest market, which includes over 6,000 employees and 50 manufacturing sites.

Dillane will take over from Cahalane as president and CEO of Kerry’s APMEA. Over 3 billion consumers live in 118 countries in the APMEA region, according to Kerry.

Malcolm Sheil plans to retire later this year after a 36-year career at Kerry, where he held a variety of roles at the company, including group CMO, CEO of Kerry Europe and CEO of Latin America.

“Since our inception, Kerry has been dedicated to understanding and anticipating emerging market trends and creating food and beverage products that delight and nourish consumers,” said Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group. “Our partnerships with the top global, regional and local food and beverage companies around the world enable us to deliver sustainable nutrition to over a billion consumers today, and we continue to expand our global reach, bringing new solutions to market in key technology areas, such as in authentic taste, food protection and preservation, proactive health and biotechnology.

“Oliver, John and Peter along with their respective teams have a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, partnering with our customers to address consumers’ needs, and to support further growth for the company. I wish them, and Malcolm, all the best for this next phase of their careers.”