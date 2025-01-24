SCOTT CITY, MO. — Daniel P. Fetherston, general manager of SEMO Milling LLC, Scott City, Mo., died Jan. 18 following a lengthy illness. He was 72.

A native of Madison, Wis., Fetherston graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and spent his career in agricultural-related businesses, including the last 20 years at SEMO, a corn milling company situated near the Mississippi River in southeastern Missouri.

Involved in the North American Millers’ Association, Fetherston was elected to the group’s Executive Committee in 2020.

Fetherston is survived by his wife of 19 years, Paula Ann Fetherston; sons, Paul Fetherston of Richfield, Minn., and James (Lauren) Fetherston of Columbia Heights, Minn.; daughter, Andrea (Trevor) Fetherston Vaubel of Burnsville, Minn.; stepchildren, Evan (Tisha) Trump of St. Charles, Mo.; and Emily (Derek) Graham of Collierville, Tenn.; a brother Rick (Judy) Fetherston of Oregon, Wis.; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau with the funeral service beginning at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. A livestream of the service will be hosted on the church’s Facebook page.

