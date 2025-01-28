WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has hired Mary Donovan as an economic consultant for its workforce and insights division.

In her new role, Donovan will deliver industry research and data analytics to support baking manufacturing businesses, ABA said. Donovan has helped clients achieve business and policy goals in several industries including finance and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate and housing, retail, and technology. She previously founded the market research agency Elevated Insights Group and was a principal and economist for NDP Analytics, partnering with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and trade associations to deliver research and insights that drive decisions and influence policy outcomes.

“ABA has continued to elevate the portfolio of industry research and data we produce for the membership and Mary’s addition to our insights team will help us take this to new heights,” said Christina Donnelly, senior director strategic communications and initiatives for ABA. “Empowering baking and supplier members with relevant economic analysis on the issues of importance to their operations is a key focus for ABA this year.”

ABA established the workforce and insights division in 2024 to deliver on its “strategic plan,” the association said.