PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Sweet snacks giant Ferrero Group plans to acquire protein bars and snacks brand Power Crunch from Bio-Nutritional Research Group Inc.

Under the transaction, financial terms of which weren’t disclosed, Ferrero is slated to take over Bio-Nutritional Research Group’s office site in Irvine, Calif., and about 50 employees will join the Ferrero Group in North America.

The product lineup for Power Crunch, founded in 1996, includes Original Power Crunch protein energy, Power Crunch Pro high-protein and Power Crunch Kids protein wafer bars for adults and children, as well as Power Crunch Proto Whey protein powder and Power Crunch Protein Crisps chip snacks. Launched in 2024, the light and airy crisps — positioned as a protein potato chip alternative — come in four flavors and are sold in resealable containers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Power Crunch to the Ferrero family and our ever-expanding portfolio of products in the US,” said Michael Lindsey, president and chief business officer at Ferrero North America. “The quality craftsmanship and thoughtful investment Ferrero applies to our portfolio has driven our success across categories. We look forward to applying the same formula to the better-for-you category, starting with the distinctive products produced by the exceptional Power Crunch team.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, pending customary closing conditions, Parsippany, NJ-based Ferrero North America said.

“Power Crunch joining Ferrero is an amazing opportunity,” said Kevin Lawrence, founder and chief executive officer of Power Crunch. “The company’s commitment to quality and ambitions in the better-for-you snacks category will help bring Power Crunch to more consumers than ever before.”

Luxembourg-based Ferrero said its better-for-you product acquisitions include

and

in Europe. The company, too, has steadily expanded its US footprint with the addition of chocolate bar brands Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch as well as cookie brands Keebler, Famous Amos and Mother’s. Also, in early 2023, Ferrero closed the

, whose brands include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top.