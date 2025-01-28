PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Ferrero North America is launching its Kinderini cookies in the United States. The cookies are formulated with shortbread and feature unique faces on each cookie.

“Bringing Kinderini to families in the US is an exciting milestone for the Kinder brand,” said Catherine Bertrac, senior vice president of marketing at Ferrero. “This snack has brought joy to children and parents in other parts of the world, and we can’t wait for American families to make it a part of their day.”

The cookies may be purchased at retailers nationwide in 8.8-oz bags.